My Thoughts on Texas Instruments' Earnings

The semiconductor market continues to be affected by the vast demand outpacing supply. Today's video focuses on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) and its most recent earnings reported on Jan. 25, after the market closed. Here are some highlights from the video.

Revenue for the quarter was $4.83 billion, up 19% year over year. During the earnings call, Texas Instruments mentioned how it is focusing on increasing its internal manufacturing capacity to help improve the imbalance of demand and supply. Management provided a revenue outlook of $4.5 billion to $4.9 billion for the upcoming quarter, with a significant focus on its industrial and automotive products. The industrial and automotive markets represented roughly 62% of total revenue for 2021. For the full year of 2021, Texas Instruments had a free cash flow of $6.3 billion, representing 34% of total revenue. The cash flow was used to return $4.4 billion to investors in dividends and buybacks.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 26, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 26, 2022.



Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Microsoft. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Microsoft and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

