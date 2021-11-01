My Take on Alphabet's Recent Earnings

Today's video focuses on Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) recent earnings, reported on Oct. 26 after the market closed. Alphabet's advertisement saw strong growth year over year (YOY), causing its stock price to increase after earnings. Here are some highlights from the video.

Alphabet reported revenue of $65 billion, representing a growth of 41% YOY and over 5% quarter over quarter (QOQ). Out of the $65 billion of total revenue, $53.1 billion came from advertisements, roughly $5 billion from Google Cloud, and $6.7 billion from other segments. YouTube Ads made up $7.2 billion of total revenue, up 43% YOY and 2.9% QOQ. Investors should note that YouTube advertisement is up strongly even though last year was a USA presidential election year, and election years usually see a higher influx of advertisement spending. Google Cloud saw a roughly similar percentage YOY growth, but it is still an unprofitable segment for Alphabet. Numerous analysts increased their price target for Alphabet, causing a bullish sentiment toward the stock. As of midday of Oct. 29, Alphabet's stock price has gone up over 5% in the past five days and over 70% year to date.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Oct. 29, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021



Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns shares of Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.