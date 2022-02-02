My Take: Why Investors Loved AMD Earnings

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) earnings call, reported on Feb. 1, after the market closed. AMD's stock price is up over 10% after hours after beating analyst expectations and providing strong guidance for the upcoming quarter and year. Here are some highlights from the video.

The Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022. AMD's management stated that it is working vigorously to integrate the two companies. Once the acquisition is finalized, management will share roadmaps for upcoming products.

Data center revenue doubled year over year (YOY) for the fourth quarter, driven by the massive adoption of Milan, AMD's third-generation server processor. Data centers now make up over 20% of AMD's total revenue.

The semiconductor shortage continues to unbalance demand and supply. AMD guided single-digit sequential growth in gaming console systems, a market that generally declines during the first quarter.

