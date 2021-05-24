My Take: What's Next for Virgin Galactic Investors

In today's video I look at Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to share my overall thoughts on the success of the recent spaceflight mission and what long-term investors should keep an eye on.

Three things Virgin Galactic investors should watch

Virgin Galactic's most recent spaceflight mission was a tremendous visual success. But investors should be mindful that the engineering team still needs to review all the test data and conduct thorough inspections on the ships before giving the next mission the green light. Based on Virgin Galactic's most recent earnings slides for the first quarter of 2021, Virgin Galactic must conduct at least three more flight tests. Virgin Galactic reported $617 million in cash and cash equivalents with a free cash flow burn of $50 million for the first quarter of 2021. At the moment the company has a strong balance sheet, but investors should keep an eye on the burn rate for future quarters.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

