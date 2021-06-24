My Take: On Inflation and How It Affects My Portfolio

In today's video I look at ARK Invest and its thoughts about inflation, and more importantly, I share how I will handle my portfolio during these times. Below are a few highlights from the video.
- When looking for future investments, I will mainly look for companies in innovative markets with a strong balance sheet, very little to no debt, and positive cash flow from operations. The ones in the worst position will be the ones burning cash and paying down a lot of debt.
- During the upcoming earnings season, I am keeping an eye on projection growth for the second half of the year, mainly from the technology companies that provide components for laptops, phones, cars, TVs, and other consumer products.
- I will not change much within my portfolio, as I believe in long-term holding. The most significant asset I have is time in the market, and I won't worry about timing the market.
Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.
