My Take: Is This an Overreaction to Snap's Earnings?

Today's video focuses on Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) recent earnings and what long-term investors should watch in the months ahead. Here are some highlights from the video.

Snap's earnings were not completely horrible. Daily active users were up 23% year over year (YOY) and saw a quarter-over-quarter (QOQ) increase. Average revenue per user was up 28% YOY and was also up QOQ. At the end of the quarter, Snap reported roughly $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The main reason for Snap's stock price plummeting was that the company's revenue did not meet analysts' expectations, and the upcoming quarter's guidance also fell short of expectations. Snap's management had underestimated the impact of iOS changes on its advertisement solutions, causing the miss in revenue expectations. Snap may be a very volatile stock until it improves its advertisement problems. This may take months, and investors should be prepared for a bumpy road. In the meantime, investors should make sure that Snap continues to increase its daily active users. Numerous analysts cut their price targets on Snap after earnings, which may also affect its volatility.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Oct. 22, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 24, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than Snap Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Snap Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021



Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.