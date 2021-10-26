My Take: Is This an Overreaction to Intel's Earnings?

Today's video focuses on Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) recent earnings and what long-term investors should watch in the months ahead. Here are some highlights from the video.

In March, Intel announced its four-step strategy for a new era of innovation. During its Q3 earnings call, the CEO reiterated this plan, which focuses on the following: expanding internal and external manufacturing; starting production of chips for other companies and developing a world-class foundry; regaining process leadership; delivering leadership products in every category Intel competes in. In the upcoming months, Intel will release new products that many investors and tech enthusiasts are excited about. Intel will be entering the discrete graphics card market with its Alchemist GPU and the accelerator AI market with its Ponte Vecchio GPU. Numerous products like consumer CPUs, data center CPUs, and more are also in Intel's pipeline. Intel mentioned to its investors that original equipment manufacturers are focusing on higher-margin items due to component shortages. The component shortage has caused Intel to report a slowdown in its PC-centric business and pushed its stock price down.

