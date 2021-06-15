My Take: 4 Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

In today's video I look at fundamentals and valuation metrics for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), JD (NASDAQ: JD), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). Below I share a few highlights from the video on why investors should add them to their watch lists.

Two reasons to add Roku to your watch list

Roku is a streaming growth machine. It reported 79% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and 35% YOY active accounts growth for the first quarter of 2021. Roku has exceptional fundamentals for its trailing 12 months (TTM). It has positive cash flow from operations, positive earnings, and more cash and short-term investments than debt.

Two reasons to add JD to your watch list

JD is an innovation machine, as the company continues to work with AR/VR and many emerging technologies to increase customers' experience when using its e-commerce platform. JD has exceptional fundamentals for its TTM. It has positive cash flow from operations, positive earnings, and more cash and short-term investments than debt.

Two reasons to add Okta to your watch list

Okta is growing at impressive levels. It reported 37% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and 38% YOY subscription revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. Okta has recently finished the acquisition of Auth0, which further enhances its footprint in the security identity market.

Two reasons to add Spotify to your watch list

Spotify reported 24% year-over-year (YOY) premium subscriber growth and 16% YOY revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. At the midpoint of its full-year guidance, Spotify expects 178 million paid subscribers, roughly 20 million more than it ended the first quarter of 2021 with.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 11, 2021. The video was published on June 12, 2021.



Jose Najarro owns shares of JD.com, Okta, Roku, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends JD.com, Okta, Roku, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

