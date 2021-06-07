My Take: 4 Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

In today's video I look at fundamentals and valuation metrics for the following stocks: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA). The prices for these four stocks have seen a decline, and below I share a few reasons why I wouldn't mind increasing my exposure.

Two reasons to buy Twilio

Twilio reported 62% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and YOY growth of more than 45,000 active customer accounts for the first quarter of 2021. Twilio has solid fundamentals for its trailing 12 months. It has positive cash flow from operations and substantially more cash and short-term investments than debt.

Two reasons to buy Shopify

Shopify reported 110% YOY revenue growth and has seen increased adoption of its products like Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital. Shopify has exceptional fundamentals for its trailing 12 months. It has positive cash flow from operations, positive earnings, and substantially more cash and short-term investments than debt.

Two reasons to buy Crowdstrike

Crowdstrike reported 73% YOY subscription revenue growth and 82% YOY subscription customer growth for the first quarter of 2021. Crowdstrike has solid fundamentals for its trailing 12 months. It has positive cash flow from operations and substantially more cash and short-term investments than debt.

Two reasons to buy Square

Square reported 79% YOY gross profit growth for the first quarter of 2021, driven by double-digit gross profit growth in its Cash App market and its sellers' market. Square has solid fundamentals for its trailing 12 months. It has positive cash flow from operations, positive earnings, and more cash and short-term investments than debt.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 4, 2021. The video was published on June 6, 2021.



Jose Najarro owns shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Okta, Shopify, and Twilio. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Okta, Shopify, and Twilio. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.