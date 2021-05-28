My Take: 3 Reasons Why NVIDIA Had Amazing Earnings

In today's video, I look at NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and share some bullish thoughts on its most recent earnings. I also discuss what I believe is the most significant risk for this company's stock price right now.

Three reasons to own NVIDIA after its earnings report

The data center segment reported 79% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and 8% quarter-over-quarter (QOQ) revenue growth for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. The sequential increase was a relief for investors as the previous quarter showed nearly flat sequential growth. The gaming segment reported 106% YOY revenue growth and 11% QOQ revenue growth for Q1 FY22. The driving force was record sales of GPUs for both laptops and desktops. The future for NVIDIA is looking strong. The management team guided for $6.3 billion for Q2 FY22, which would be another record-breaking revenue quarter for the company and represent a 62% YOY growth.

