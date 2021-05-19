My Take: 3 Reasons Tesla Investors Should Not Be Worried About "The Big Short" Investor

In today's video, I look at Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as The Big Short investor Michael Burry has shown a short position of roughly 8,100 puts with a notional value of approximately $534 million as of March 31, 2021. Below I share three reasons why long-term investors should not be worried.

Three reasons Tesla investors should ignore this short position

13F filings have such a considerable time gap that one does not know if the position is already closed. The filing date was May 17, 2021, but it was for the quarter ending on March 31, 2021. As a long-term investor, one bearish investor position should not deter you from your original thesis. Fundamentally, Tesla has not changed due to this short position.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of May 17, 2021. The video was published on May 17, 2021.



