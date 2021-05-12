My Take: 3 Bullish Signs for Palantir Investors

In today's video, I look at Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) earnings. The stock price is up, but it is still down over 45% from its 52-week high. Below I share three bullish signs for the company.

Three bullish signs for Palantir

Palantir reported strong guidance for the upcoming quarter and year. For the second quarter, Palantir expects year-over-year revenue growth of 43% and an adjusted operating margin of 23%. For the long term, Palantir believes it can provide over 30% revenue growth this year and for the next four years. Palantir not only saw growth in customer count, but it also saw growth in average revenue per customer. For the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2021, Palantir saw 29% year-over-year growth in revenue per customer. During the same time frame, the average revenue per top 20 customers has grown 34% year over year. Palantir is now positive in both cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow, compared to the same time last year when both were negative.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

