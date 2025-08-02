My Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy Today

Key Points Vici is maintaining a perfect occupancy rate as its grows its AFFO and dividends.

It locks its tenants into sticky long-term leases and investment deals.

Its low valuation and high yield will limit its downside potential.

10 stocks we like better than Vici Properties ›

Blue chip dividend stocks are often considered reliable investments for conservative income investors. But in 2022 and 2023, many of those stocks lost their luster as rising interest rates drove those investors toward risk-free CDs and Treasuries that paid higher yields.

However, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rates three times in 2024, and it's widely expected to execute at least two more rate cuts this year. As those lower rates reduce the yields of CDs and Treasuries again, more investors will likely pivot back toward high-yield dividend stocks with low valuations, wide moats, and evergreen business models.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

One of my favorite dividend stocks that checks all three boxes is Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI), the experiential real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns dozens of casino and entertainment properties across the U.S. and Canada. I started to accumulate Vici's stock in early 2024, and it now accounts for about 4.5% of my portfolio. Let me explain why I think it's still a smart income stock to buy today as the market hovers near its all-time highs.

What sets Vici Properties apart from other REITs?

As a REIT, Vici buys a lot of properties, rents them out, and splits the rental income with its investors. To maintain a favorable tax rate, REITs must pay out at least 90% of their pre-tax income as dividends. They usually gauge their profitability (and ability to support their dividends) through their adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share.

Unlike larger REITs that own hundreds or thousands of properties, Vici only owned 93 properties at the end of its latest quarter. But it maintained a perfect occupancy rate of 100% across all of those properties as it steadily grew its AFFO per share to cover its rising dividends.

Metric 2021 2022 2023 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Total Properties 28 49 93 93 93 93 Occupancy Rate 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% AFFO per share $1.82 $1.93 $2.15 $2.26 $0.58 $0.60 Dividends per share $1.38 $1.50 $1.61 $1.695 $0.4325 $0.4325

Vici's top tenants include Caesar's Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN), and Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY). It's been expanding beyond casino resorts through its leases for Bowlero's bowling alleys, Chelsea Piers, Canyon Ranch leases, and Great Wolf Resorts.

Vici maintained its perfect occupancy rate by locking those tenants into multidecade leases. The strict government regulations for casinos also make it difficult for those companies to abruptly break their leases and relocate their businesses.

Vici also tightly controls its expenses in three ways. First, it's a triple net lease REIT, so its tenants need to pay their own real estate taxes, insurance premiums, and maintenance expenses. Second, Vici ties most of its leases to the consumer price index (CPI), which allows it to raise its rent to keep pace with inflation. Lastly, it stopped acquiring new properties as interest rates rose, and it reinvested its cash into its Partner Property Growth Fund (PPGF) -- which provides capital to its tenants for renovations and other property upgrades. In exchange for those reinvestments, Vici raises the rents for those tenants under their existing lease agreements.

Why is Vici still worth buying today?

For the full year, Vici expects its adjusted FFO per share to grow 4% to 5% to $2.35 to $2.37 per share, which will comfortably cover its forward annual dividend of $1.73 per share. That translates to a forward yield of 5.3% and easily exceeds the 10-Year Treasury's 4.4% yield. At $33 per share, Vici's stock still looks cheap at less than 14 times this year's AFFO per share. That low valuation and high yield should limit its downside potential even if the market pulls back, and it should attract more income-oriented investors as interest rates decline. That's why it's a smart dividend stock to buy right now -- and a great stock to buy, hold, and forget for a few decades.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vici Properties right now?

Before you buy stock in Vici Properties, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vici Properties wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $625,254!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,257!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Leo Sun has positions in Vici Properties. The Motley Fool recommends Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.