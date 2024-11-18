News & Insights

Stocks

My Size price target lowered to $3 from $5 at H.C. Wainwright

November 18, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede lowered the firm’s price target on My Size (MYSZ) to $3 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the September quarter report. The firm remains “highly bullish” on the sizing technology My Size brings to the garment industry and continues to believe “that it is just a matter of time before solutions are more broadly adopted.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MYSZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MYSZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.