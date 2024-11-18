My Size price target lowered to $3 from $5 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede lowered the firm’s price target on My Size (MYSZ) to $3 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the September quarter report. The firm remains “highly bullish” on the sizing technology My Size brings to the garment industry and continues to believe “that it is just a matter of time before solutions are more broadly adopted.”

