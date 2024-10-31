My Rewards International Sees Expiration of Key Options

My Rewards International Limited (AU:MRI) has released an update.

My Rewards International Limited has announced the expiration of 4.5 million restricted options, which ceased on October 24, 2024, due to the options not being exercised or converted. This update may influence investor perspectives as the company’s securities issuance changes, potentially affecting stock valuations.

