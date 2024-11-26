My Rewards International Issues 200M Ordinary Securities

My Rewards International Limited (AU:MRI) has released an update.

My Rewards International Limited has announced the issuance of 200 million ordinary fully paid securities, set to be quoted on November 27, 2024. This move follows the approval of resolutions at an Extraordinary General Meeting held in August. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s market dynamics.

