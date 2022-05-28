My Pool Costs Me $1,050 per Year. Here's Why It's Still Worth It

Several years ago, I had an inground swimming pool installed at my home. I saved up to pay cash for the pool, so I didn't have to explore different methods of financing the installation of a pool.

However, while I don't have payments to make on a pool loan or a renovation loan, that doesn't mean my pool doesn't come at a cost. In fact, I've added up the amount I spend keeping it operational and I've estimated the annual cost is around $1,050 per year. This includes opening and closing the pool; added electricity and propane for operating the pool equipment and heating the pool; and the cost of chemicals.

Obviously, that means my pool is a huge expense. But, there are a few reasons why I believe the pool is worth the price.

My pool has made me enjoy my home more

Although my pool costs me a lot of money, it also brings me a lot of pleasure as well.

I enjoy looking at my pool since it has a very pretty design that completed my backyard. I've also spent endless hours swimming in the pool and entertaining around it.

The area where my pool was located wasn't usable space before -- it was a hilly area with a bunch of weeds. But now it's a spot where we spend tons of time. The annual cost of the pool is well worth the extra enjoyment I get, as the pool essentially expands the usable square footage of my home and allows me to feel like I'm stepping into a vacation retreat whenever I go outdoors.

We can spend time at the pool instead of paying for other activities

My pool was also worth the money because my family spends time there instead of having to pay for other activities to do.

Last summer, my son and I went swimming almost every day. I plan to do the same with my son and my new daughter this year. Since we can enjoy the pool at our home together, we won't be spending money to join a community pool or paying for as many other activities such as museum visits or music classes. We spent a lot more money doing these things in the winter when we don't have an easy source of entertainment right in my backyard.

Since our pool gives us plenty to do during the summer days, we end up saving money, gas, and time spent driving. This helps offset some of the expenses associated with keeping the pool operational.

Of course, not everyone will find that putting in a swimming pool pays off -- especially since it comes at a big ongoing cost. But my experience goes to show that sometimes agreeing to ongoing expenses is worth it if you can save money in other areas and get enough pleasure for your money.

The key is to consider the long-term expenses associated with this type of purchase and make sure that those are really worthwhile for you given your lifestyle and your needs.

