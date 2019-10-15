By Brett Owens

I donaEURtmt know why youaEURtmd mess around with dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) when you can aEURoeautomaticallyaEUR bag a 7.6%+ income stream and 95% upside with the strategy IaEURtmll show you now.

Better yet, this outsized cash flow drops into your account every month! It takes almost no work. (Just one small, but potent, step, which IaEURtmll show you shortly.)

Before we get to that, letaEURtms look at how easy it is to use this strategy to grab dividends 4X bigger than the sub-2% payouts most folks bring in today.

This simple setup seems a lot like a garden-variety DRIP, but it has one quick aEURoehackaEUR that amps up our dividend and sets us up for fast 95% upside, too.

Sending DRIPs to the Dustbin

The humble DRIP is a no-brainer for most folks: offered by most brokerages, these plans automatically reinvest your dividends back into the company that paid them, That adds to your share count, which bulks up your income stream.

Sounds great so far, right? The best part is, you pay zero brokerage commissions on these purchases.

But thereaEURtms a blind spot in most peopleaEURtms DRIP strategy: they limit themselves to the S&P 500. ThataEURtms an unappealing trade now, with the index trading at a still-frothy 22.6-times its last 12 months of earnings.

Meantime, the S&P 500aEURtms dividend yield has gone from pathetic to truly pathetic as share prices have risen this year:

A Lousy Payout Gets Worse



The bottom line? Buying your typical S&P 500 stock nowaEUR"either aEURoedirectaEUR or through a DRIPaEUR"gets you a lower yield than youaEURtmd have gotten a few months ago.

This is where my strategy comes in. Because weaEURtmre going to aEURoeunplugaEUR our dividends from the stocks that paid them and aEURoeredirectaEUR this cash into stout dividend payers yielding that 7.6% I mentioned earlier.

The best part?

These income plays throw off a dead obvious signal when itaEURtms time to buy or sell! All we have to do is wait for that signal to appear, then buyaEUR"and keep piling in our dividend cash as these investments roll higher.

That makes DRIPs obsolete!

Because why would we mindlessly roll our cash into a particular stock quarterly when we can pinpoint exactly when (and where) to strike for the biggest upside?

HereaEURtms the best part: if you build a portfolio of the steady 7.6%+ payers IaEURtmll show you in a minute, you could generate $42,000 a year in income on a $600K nest eggaEUR"nearly four times more income as an investor who sticks with the S&P 500.

And if you donaEURtmt need that cash now, great! You can put it back into these cash-rich income plays and grow your income even more. Cherry-pick the highest yielders and youaEURtmll be set up for massive payouts of 8.9%, 9.1% and even 10.1%.

19 aEURoeAutomaticaEUR Ways to Bag 7.6%+ DividendsaEUR"and 95% GainsaEUR"NowA

The stocks and funds IaEURtmm talking about are the 19 names I recommend in my Contrarian Income Report service (which IaEURtmll show you when you click here).

Right now, these 19 sturdy stocks and funds yield 7.6%, on average, and six of them boast payouts above 8%, with their payout topping out at that 10.1% yield I mentioned a second ago.

I know what youaEURtmre thinking: aEURoeBrett, how can payouts that high possibly be safe?aEUR

Let me put your mind at ease, because every month I run each through a rigorous aEURoedividend-safety check,aEUR starting with three critical factors:

Rising free cash flow (FCF)aEUR"unlike net income, which is an accounting measure that can be manipulated, FCF is a snapshot of the cash a company is making once itaEURtms paid the cost of maintaining and growing its business; A payout ratio of 50% or less. This is the percentage of FCF paid as dividends in the last 12 months. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) use a different measure called funds from operations (FFO) and can handle higher payout ratios, sometimes up to 90%; A healthy balance sheet, with ample cash on hand and reasonable debt.

How have we done?

Through up markets and down, our subscribers have bagged predictable 11.4% annualized returns since our launch in August 2015. Best of all, most of that gain was in cash, thanks to the portfolioaEURtms outsized dividend yield.

DRIPsaEUR"the Smart Way

As I mentioned above, these 19 investments are perfect for dividend reinvestment because each gives us a clear signal when itaEURtms time to buy or sell.

Consider closed-end funds (CEFs), an overlooked corner of the market where 7%+ dividends are common. We hold nine CEFs in our Contrarian Income Report portfolio, mainly larger issues with market caps of $1 billion or higher.

We donaEURtmt have to get into the weeds, but CEFs give off a unique signal that a big price rise is coming. That would be the discount to NAV, which is the percentage by which the fundaEURtms market price trails the value of its portfolio.

This number is easy to spot and available on pretty well any fund screener.

This makes our plan simple: wait for the discount to sink below its usual level and make our move. Then we keep rolling our dividend cash into that fund until its discount reverts to aEURoenormal.aEUR

How This Ignored Buy Signal Gave Us an Easy Double

This is exactly what happened when we bought the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) in February 2016, when it was throwing off a gaudy 8.8% yield.

When we pounced, UTF traded at a 16% discount! In other words, we snagged some of the best utility and infrastructure firmsaEUR"whose pipelines, power grids, toll roads and airports are generating steadily rising cash flowaEUR"for 84 cents on the dollar!

How did we make this steal? Cast your mind back to early 2016.

Back then, first-level investors were worried about rising interest ratesaEUR"specifically that higher rates would jack up utilitiesaEURtm borrowing costs. Too bad they forgot that rising rates also signal a strong economy. And that means ever more demand for power and infrastructure.

Not only did we collect the fundaEURtms generous dividend, but we won two more ways during the nearly four years weaEURtmve held UTF, when its:

NAV increased (orange line below), and aEUR

