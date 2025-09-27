My Most Controversial Money Opinion? I’d Rather Get These Perks Than Take a Higher-Paying Job

When it comes to money, the default belief is that a bigger paycheck automatically equals a better financial life. After all, who wouldn’t want more zeros on payday?

But what often gets overlooked is how much impact the right perk or benefit can have — sometimes even more than a salary increase. The truth is, higher income doesn’t always guarantee better money management, less stress or long-term growth.

GOBankingRates spoke with Shanli Liu, finance expert and the managing partner of FreedomFolio, on her experience choosing perks over the higher-paying job.

Why I Chose Perks Over Paycheck

“When I faced a choice between a higher salary and a job with better perks, I chose the perks every time,” said Liu.

It wasn’t just about the money coming in — it was about what the role gave her beyond that. Things like flexible hours, remote work options and meaningful benefits made a bigger difference to Liu’s day-to-day life. These perks allowed her to focus more on her health, family and personal growth, which ultimately improved her productivity and happiness at work.

“I learned that sometimes, the extra dollars don’t make up for the lack of balance or fulfillment.”

How Prioritizing Benefits Changed My Finances and Work Life

Opting for a role with better work-life balance helped Liu avoid burnout and costly health issues down the road. While the paycheck was smaller, Liu said the savings on commuting, healthcare and stress-related expenses added up.

“Plus, having flexibility meant I could take on side projects or learning opportunities that boosted my long-term earning potential.”

In hindsight, Liu said these perks were investments in her overall financial and mental well-being that no paycheck alone could provide.

Advice on Choosing Value Over Salary

Liu encourages anyone weighing job offers to look beyond the base pay.

“Consider what perks and benefits truly align with your lifestyle and goals. Don’t dismiss the power of flexible schedules, generous paid time off, or supportive company culture.”

She added that these can fuel your career growth and personal happiness in ways a bigger paycheck might never reach.

“It’s about building a life that feels sustainable and rewarding every single day.”

