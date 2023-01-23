My Kandi (KNDI) Stock Price Prediction for 2025

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Could China-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) be a hidden gem in your portfolio for the next three years? It’s worth considering, as KNDI stock is low now and has been much higher. Besides, Kandi is staking a claim in a niche EV market while also improving its bottom line.

Kandi Technologies isn’t a run-of-the-mill EV maker. Rather than focusing on vehicles for roadways, Kandi is making a name for itself in off-road vehicle electrification.

That’s a good thing, as it means Kandi Technologies doesn’t have to compete directly with more famous EV manufacturers. As we’ll see, Kandi is making inroads as it ambitiously produces a specific type of vehicle. This could make Kandi Technologies a strong competitor in its chosen field, and the company’s shareholders could take home sizable profits over the coming years.

What’s Happening With KNDI Stock?

KNDI stock has 2x or even 3x rally potential from its current share price. Kandi Technologies shares recently fell below $3, but they’ve traded at $9 on multiple occasions in the past.

Granted, the stock is volatile, and there’s no guarantee that it will reach $9 again. Therefore, any position in Kandi Technologies should be moderately sized and considered highly speculative.

That said, I encourage investors to feel confident about KNDI stock during the next few years. After all, this is a fast-growing company that’s making a name for itself in off-road EVs. It’s impressive that Kandi Technologies doubled its revenue from $16.8 million in 2021’s third quarter to $33.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Even better, the company swung to a profit during that time frame. Kandi Technologies incurred a $7.9 million net earnings loss in Q3 2021 but managed to post net income of $1.1 million in Q3 2022.

Kandi Technologies Could Become the Electric Golf Cart King

As I alluded to earlier, Kandi Technologies is ambitiously pursuing a niche EV market, which is a smart strategy. Specifically, the company is producing electric golf carts in large quantities.

Could electric golf carts be the high-growth industry that many EV investors are ignoring? It’s certainly a possibility worth considering.

What I do know for certain, though, is that Kandi Technologies marked a milestone moment when it produced and shipped its 10,000th “crossover” electric golf cart. These “crossover” golf carts feature “a new aesthetic styling and optimized control systems based on an automotive-grade chassis.”

Moreover, a Kandi subsidiary received an order for 4,800 “crossover” golf carts from Coleman Powersports. Kandi Technologies Chairman and CEO Hu Xiaoming expects Coleman Powersports’ “procurement volume to rise significantly in 2023,” so more orders may be coming soon.

So, Here’s My KNDI Stock Price Prediction for 2025

It’s encouraging to see Kandi Technologies grow its revenue and swing to profitability. Plus, Kandi could become a leader in the specialized market of electrified golf carts.

Don’t misunderstand — KNDI stock is highly risky, so please don’t bet the farm on this stock. You can take a small position if you’d like, however, as I imagine it will reach $10 by 2025. If not, then at least you can say you made a worthy wager on a fascinating little company with big, golf-cart-driven dreams.

