My Foodie Box Pursues ASX Reinstatement with New Funding

My Foodie Box Limited is actively working towards reinstatement on the ASX by securing up to $300,000 in debt funding and pursuing acquisition opportunities. The company is focusing on settling existing debts and facilitating future growth, while also planning to release its audited financial statements for FY24 in early 2025. Shareholders can expect strategic moves aimed at enhancing shareholder value and operational stability.

