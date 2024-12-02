My Foodie Box Explores New Opportunities After Divestment

My Foodie Box Limited (AU:MBX) has released an update.

My Foodie Box Limited has successfully completed the sale of its meal kit business to MFB (WA) Pty Ltd and is now focusing on potential acquisition opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The company aims to minimize cash burn and explore new ventures that may require re-compliance with ASX Listing Rules. This strategic shift marks a new chapter for the company as it seeks to expand its business horizons.

