News & Insights

Stocks

My Foodie Box Explores New Opportunities After Divestment

December 02, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

My Foodie Box Limited (AU:MBX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

My Foodie Box Limited has successfully completed the sale of its meal kit business to MFB (WA) Pty Ltd and is now focusing on potential acquisition opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The company aims to minimize cash burn and explore new ventures that may require re-compliance with ASX Listing Rules. This strategic shift marks a new chapter for the company as it seeks to expand its business horizons.

For further insights into AU:MBX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.