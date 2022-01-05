My Favorite AMD Products Announced at CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) showcases new electronics products meant to be released to the market in the upcoming months. Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and the new product lineup released on Jan. 4 during its CES keynote. Here are some highlights from the video.

Investors expecting new data center products might be disappointed with the lineup. Since CES is mainly meant for the consumer market, most products focus on the consumer space. AMD's new products were solutions for the laptop and desktop market. During the keynote, AMD CEO Lisa Su mentioned that the company sees strong demand for lightweight, high-performance laptops. One of the reasons could be that as the hybrid work style continues, the need for a powerful laptop that is easy to carry continues to rise. AMD released the Ryzen 6000 series APU, its next-generation laptop processors, various new graphics solutions for laptops, and unique graphic solutions for high-performance thin laptops. The most crucial product release was its new desktop processor Ryzen 7000 series, which is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2022.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 4, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 4, 2022.



