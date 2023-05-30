My Fab Finance’s Tonya Rapley’s Best Money Advice for Millennials Who Are Struggling Financially

Tonya Rapley is the money expert behind the award-winning site My Fab Finance, where she aims to help millennials build wealth and live better. Her financial advice has appeared on U.S. News, New York Daily News, BuzzFeed and several other media outlets.

As one of GOBankingRates’ Top Money Experts, she weighs in on the best solutions for millennials who find themselves burdened with bad financial health.

What is the best thing you did to build your wealth?

I found ways to diversify my income rather than depending on one income stream. This allowed me to become more aggressive in targeting my financial goals.

What is a financial misstep you made that you learned from?

Not downsizing my expenses as a preventative measure instead of as a reactionary measure.

What advice would you give to millennials who are struggling financially?

Keep striving for a solution. As long as you’re thinking of solutions, they will come. Cut back on the behaviors that contributed to your financial struggles and adopt the opposite of those.

