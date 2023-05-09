Layoffs continue to dominate the 2023 news cycle. Many major corporations and tech companies have been in the process of downsizing or restructuring their organizations. To date, there have been 168,243 layoffs, according to TechCrunch.

What kind of an impact does a layoff have on working professionals and their finances, especially if they were laid off from a role they loved? GOBankingRates spoke with one working professional who experienced a layoff this year and turned the experience around for the better.

My dream job laid me off — here’s how it impacted my finances.

‘Losing my job made me feel like a failure.’

Philip Solobay experienced an unexpected layoff in March 2023. Solobay was working as a software engineer contractor at a tech startup in San Francisco. He had been employed with the company for one year.

“I had become deeply invested in the work and the culture,” Solobay said. “I had always prided myself on being a skilled and valuable contractor, so losing my job made me feel like a failure.

‘I needed to find a new source of income quickly.’

The layoff was a huge blow to Solobay’s confidence and sense of identity. It also presented issues for Solobay’s finances.

Solobay told GOBankingRates he had been earning a comfortable salary of around $200,000 a year. This allowed Solobay to save up some money and enjoy a digital nomad lifestyle. However, Solobay said he did not receive a severance package from the layoff. And while there was some money saved, it was only a small amount.

“I knew I needed to find a new source of income quickly,” Solobay said.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, 2023, GOBankingRates surveyed 1,002 Americans with questions on the topic of layoffs. One question asked what the immediate concern for Americans would be if they suddenly lost their jobs. Nearly 37% said it would be paying bills while 32% said they would be concerned about paying for housing.

In April 2023, freelance services marketplace Fiverr conducted research surveying 500 workers who had been laid off in the past three months. Key findings noted severance packages — if workers received them — were not enough to cover expenses. According to Fiverr, 34% of laid-off respondents said they would tap into savings or investments. Another 34% said they planned to ask family and friends for financial support.

‘I began to consider the idea of entrepreneurship.’

One interesting finding in Fiverr’s survey is workers, after experiencing a layoff, began considering becoming their own bosses. One in three respondents said they planned to freelance to increase their earnings while looking for a new job.

Solobay was already struggling with the idea of moving on and finding a new position in a competitive job market. The idea of entrepreneurship started to present itself.

“I had always been passionate about fashion and had recently become interested in sustainable swimwear, so I decided to start my own swimwear brand called Gone Loca,” Solobay said.

Starting a business from scratch, Solobay said, was not easy. In addition to requiring a significant amount of time, it required a financial investment. Solobay used some savings to fund the initial costs and applied for a small-business loan. Some of Solobay’s personal goals, including buying a new car, have been delayed to better focus on growing the business and prioritizing expenses.

Solobay, who is still in the early stages of building this brand, said starting a business has been an incredible journey so far. Already, he said he has learned a lot about marketing, product development and customer service and hopes the company will be a success to move on from the layoff’s financial and emotional impact.

“I think the layoff has set a tone of resilience and adaptability. I’ve learned job security is never guaranteed, but that there are always opportunities to create something new and valuable,” Solobay said.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to be able to create something new and build a brand aligned with my values. I hope my experience will inspire others who have been through similar challenges to take risks and pursue their passions, even in the face of uncertainty.”

