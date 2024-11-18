"My Dog's Not a Dependent?" And Other Embarrassing Tax Mistakes I've Made

There's nothing like filing your taxes to remind you that the IRS has its own very special way of doing — and defining — things.

And while I'm far from a tax novice now, I have no problem admitting that, once upon a time, I had quite a few logical (but totally wrong) assumptions that the IRS didn't quite... agree with.

For example, when I was 22, my dad had to take 20 minutes to explain why my filing status was "single." My dog, Ralph, and I shared my Austin apartment, and I paid for everything; that obviously made me head of my household.

Then there was Ralph himself. He was fully dependent on me for everything from food to healthcare. How many dependents in my household? One!

That's just logic!

Turns out, the IRS doesn't see it that way. In fact, the IRS rarely seemed to see it my way. Fortunately, my parents knew enough about taxes to steer me clear of my unintentionally "creative" interpretations before I could file anything that might raise red flags.

And then there are the many, many years I took the time to track and report my donations so I could claim the tax write-off. You hear it everywhere, "Charitable donations are tax deductible!" So I made sure to donate every year, feeling good about both the cause and the tax deduction.

But there was one small problem...

They're only tax deductible if you itemize! Which I do not! The standard deduction has always been the better choice for me, which meant my generosity didn't move the tax needle at all.

See, I wasn't wrong; I was just... applying what seemed logical. And following all the oft-repeated advice for saving money on taxes (even though it didn't actually apply to me). And that's where I think many of us stumble — trying to make sense of IRS rules based on common sense.

In fact, I wasn't too surprised to learn that many of my prior misconceptions aren't just mine; a lot of taxpayers have come to the same (wrong) conclusions. So, let's take a little dive into my past tax mistakes, learn the actual rules, and get a good laugh out of it — because the IRS sure isn't going to.

1) Single, Self-Sufficient, and Wrong About My Filing Status

Like I mentioned at the top, the first year I filed my own taxes, I felt pretty confident that I needed to file as "head of household." Honestly, as a 22-year-old with her own apartment, I was pretty proud of my status. But as it turns out, the IRS's definition is a bit more technical.

Reality Check:For the IRS, "head of household" means more than just being the main bill-payer. It's a very specific filing status that involves providing for a qualifying dependent — usually a child or relative — as well as strict requirements about who qualifies as a dependent and the percentage of household support you provide. Pets, unfortunately, don't count as dependents.

Take It from Me...The IRS takes your filing status very seriously, since it directly affects your tax rate and the credits and deductions you qualify for, with some (like "head of household") being more tax-friendly than others. However, each status comes with strict rules about who qualifies, and getting it wrong can result in penalties, amended returns, or even an audit. Even if you're sure a certain filing status applies to you, it never hurts to double-check the IRS guidelines.

2) Giving Generously... Deducting Nothing

For years, I believed that my charitable donations would automatically lower my taxes. That's what everyone always says about donations! But there was a catch: I was taking the standard deduction, so those donations never actually impacted my tax bill.

Reality Check:Charitable donations can help lower your taxes... but only if you itemize deductions. If you take the standard deduction — which is the better financial choice for many taxpayers — you can't also itemize deductions, so any charitable write-offs won't affect your final tax bill. (Although there are a number of above-the-line deductions you can take even if you choose the standard deduction. Because that's not confusing at all!)

Take It from Me...If you want your donations to impact your taxes, look into whether itemizing is right for you. Otherwise, take the standard deduction and keep donating for the good it does — not for a tax break!

3) Turns Out, Not All Tax Breaks Are Created Equal

I used to think that a tax credit and a tax deduction were pretty much the same thing. They both lower your taxes, right? In my mind, deductions lowered your tax bill dollar-for-dollar until you got to $0, and credits were how you scored a refund.

Reality Check:So, I wasn't completely wrong; both deductions and credits lower your tax bill. But they're definitely not the same thing. Deductions shrink the amount of income the IRS can tax; the smaller your taxable income, the less tax you pay. Credits reduce your tax bill directly, dollar for dollar — potentially all the way down to $0 (and they can snag you extra cash back if they're "refundable").

[For a detailed breakdown of deductions and credits, read Don't Leave Money on the Table! Your Guide to Smarter Tax Savings.]

Take It from Me...Combining deductions and credits is the ultimate tax-saving strategy. Deductions soften the blow by lowering the income you're taxed on, while credits step in to reduce your final bill. In some cases, stacking these can be the difference between a large tax bill and getting a refund. Also, tax deductions and credits (and who qualifies for them) can change from one year to the next, so always check to see what you qualify for.

4) Dependent on Me... But Not a Dependent?

The first year I had him, I thought my dog, Ralph, counted as a dependent. I mean, he relies on me for everything — food, medical care, shelter. And he was very expensive to provide for. But according to the IRS, pets don't qualify.

Reality Check:As much as our pets are part of the family, the IRS only recognizes human dependents. In fact, not even every human who depends on you counts as a dependent! And because this is the IRS we're talking about, there are strict definitions about who actually qualifies as a dependent.

Take It from Me... No matter how much you spend on pet food or vet bills, the IRS still won't count your pets as dependents. If you're hoping to get some tax relief from a four-legged friend, consider looking for pet-related deductions, like fostering or business expenses if you're in the pet industry. Otherwise, don't expect your fur baby to reduce your tax bill.

5) Extensions: Extra Time for Paperwork, Not Payments

While I never actually put this one to the test, I definitely used to think getting an extension to file also meant getting an extension to pay. This was another case of logic gone wrong; if you need more time to get all your paperwork together, how are you supposed to know what your payment should be?

Reality Check:Turns out, the IRS still expects payment by the usual deadline, extension or not. A filing extension only gives you extra time to submit your return, not to pay what you owe. Any unpaid balance is still due by the original deadline, usually April 15, to avoid interest and penalties. So even if you're still sorting out the paperwork, the IRS wants its cut on time — or they'll start charging you for the delay.

Take It from Me...If you need extra time to file, go ahead and request an extension, but make sure to pay what you estimate you owe by tax day. It'll save you from late fees and keep the IRS off your back! Can't pay the full amount? Consider setting up a payment plan with the IRS to avoid added penalties and keep things manageable.

Bonus Round: Why Earning More Won't Cost You More

This isn't one I ever fell for — it's maybe the one thing I remember from my middle school social studies class — but I've heard plenty of people say that moving up a tax bracket will mean their entire income is taxed at a higher rate. "I don't want too big of a raise; it will cost me a fortune!"

Reality Check:The United States uses a progressive tax system, meaning only the income within each bracket is taxed at that rate — no matter how much money you make. For example, for single filers in 2024, the first $11,600 of income will be taxed at 10%, the next $35,550 at 12%, the next $53,375 at 22%, and so on. When you move into a higher bracket, it only affects the income within that specific range, not every dollar you earned.

Take It from Me...Don't stress about raises bumping you into a higher bracket! (Classic example of letting the tax tail wag the dog.) Understand that only the income within each bracket is taxed at that rate, so earning more will still net you more money overall.

Laugh Now, Learn for Next Year

If tax season feels like a guessing game where the rules are hidden in 2,600 pages of tax code, you're not alone. Most of these tax blunders start as logical assumptions — turns out, the IRS just has its own version of "logic."

So, whether you've accidentally promoted yourself to "head of household," tried to list your dog as a dependent, or imagined your donations magically lowering your tax bill, take comfort in knowing these slip-ups are as common as they are funny. And now, with a few tax myths debunked, we can all face tax season a little wiser — and maybe a bit more prepared to play by the IRS's rules.

Here's to fewer surprises and a lot more confidence next tax season!

Free: Get Wealth-Building Tips Right in Your Inbox

Zacks' Money Sense newsletter is a trusted source of personal finance information and resources. Every week, you’ll receive new ideas and practical strategies you can use to save more, invest more intelligently, and build a brighter financial future.

Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve already built a big nest egg, the insights our team of experts share can help you reach the next level of financial freedom and success. Sign up free today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.