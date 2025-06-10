My Car Lasted 17 Years: 5 Things I Did To Keep It Running Great

Most cars are built to last, but only if you treat them right. Routine maintenance can mean the difference between a car that dies at 100,000 miles and one that runs great at 300,000 miles.

Read More: Here’s How Much Cars Made in the US Cost Compared to Mexico, Canada and China

Find Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

GOBankingRates spoke to Zachary McFarlane, founder of Zach Wraps, who shared that he and his dad have kept their 2008 Toyota Tundra running strong for over 17 years, and it’s still going. “I make sure the tedious, cheap, and obvious maintenance is done on time and correctly,” said McFarlane. “That’s 75% of the battle, especially when it comes to brands like Toyota that are built to last and withstand neglect.”

Here are five tips to keep your car in great shape for nearly two decades.

Regular Oil Changes Every 5,000 Miles

Oil is the lifeblood of your car’s engine, and skipping or delaying an oil change can seem like nothing but can turn into something serious down the road. McFarlane sticks to synthetic oil changes every 5,000 miles “on time or early, never late.”

Transmission Fluid Change Every 30,000-40,000 Miles

Many people wait until 60,000 miles or even longer to replace their transmission fluid. McFarlane takes a more proactive approach. “I change the transmission fluid every 30,000 to 40,000 miles or every 2-3 years,” he said. “Some say this is over the top, but we’ve gotten almost 300,000 miles, and the Tundra is still running healthy.”

Discover Next: I’m a Car Expert: 6 Affordable and Reliable SUVs for Families of 4 or More

Coolant and Spark Plug Replacement Every 100,000 Miles

Coolant and spark plugs wear out slowly, but that doesn’t mean you should forget about them. McFarlane replaces both coolant and spark plugs every 100,000 miles. “Sure, you might get away with waiting until 125,000,” he said. “But it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Regular Brake Maintenance

Brake safety isn’t something McFarlane ignores. He replaces his brake pads as soon as he’s alerted. He also checks them by eye weekly to catch any sensor malfunctions. “I perform visual checks on breaks every other week to ensure that sensors aren’t faulty.”

Yearly or Bi-Yearly Professional Inspections

While McFarlane does routine maintenance to keep his Toyota Tundra running, he schedules professional inspections at least once or twice a year. “A lot of the larger mechanical checks and issues were monitored at the dealership, so highly recommend yearly checks or even bi-yearly checks for anything bigger ticket that might be too much work, like an air injection pump valve replacement.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: My Car Lasted 17 Years: 5 Things I Did To Keep It Running Great

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.