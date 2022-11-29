My Best Wildly Undervalued Stock for 2023

Some software products are critical in the daily jobs of many workers. Take Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), for example. Architects and engineers utilize its software daily to create drawings and design products. Without it, they couldn't do their jobs effectively.

I like to invest in these types of companies as users cannot afford to cut their subscriptions just because times are tough. As another boost for Autodesk, its stock is undervalued in my opinion, and management's latest action affirms this assessment.

An aggressive buyback plan

Autodesk recently reported results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2023 (ended Oct. 31), and with it came a huge announcement. The board of directors approved a $5 billion share repurchase plan. For context, Autodesk's current market capitalization is $42.6 billion, so this would reduce the outstanding shares by around 12% at today's price. But that's not the complete picture.

Stock-based compensation adds to the share count quarterly, so it must be considered. In the first nine months of its current fiscal year, Autodesk paid $493 million in stock-based compensation. Extrapolating from last year, it looks like this fiscal year's total stock-based compensation will be about $657 million.

With the company on pace to buy back around $1.2 billion in stock this year, that means about half of Autodesk's repurchases will go to retiring shares instead of offsetting compensation, indicating a reduction in shares outstanding of about 6%, still a respectable level. Management is also talking about "accelerating repurchases opportunistically."

This all leads me to think the stock is undervalued. But is it?

Autodesk's valuation is reasonable

In Q3, Autodesk's revenue rose 14% to $1.28 billion, and it converted 36% of revenue into free cash flow. Unlike many companies, Autodesk's operating margin rose in the quarter, showing it knows how to control its expenses.

In its Q3 earnings release, Autodesk gave full-year guidance of $1.94 billion in free cash flow, pricing Autodesk shares at 22 times free cash flow. Taking the inverse of this metric is the free-cash-flow yield, which is often compared to the rate of a 10-year Treasury note. With that investment yielding 3.83% currently versus Autodesk's 4.6%, Autodesk is a reasonably valued stock.

Revenue guidance for Q4 was a bit conservative with only 8% growth expected. However, management stated its long-term goal is still double-digit revenue and free-cash-flow growth annually.

Autodesk also has significant global exposure.

Region Revenue Makeup YOY Growth Americas 42.3% 17% Europe, Middle East, and Africa 37.2% 10% Asia Pacific 20.5% 14%

This can cut both ways as Autodesk is seeing strong new business growth in North America but weakness in Russia and China. Global diversification can help stabilize the company if the U.S. heads into a recession next year. Overall, Autodesk is a very balanced company with a strong global presence.

Autodesk's products are both useful and required for many businesses. Without them, buildings couldn't be designed, and parts couldn't be made. Couple this necessity with a reasonably valued stock price, and I think Autodesk is primed to outperform the markets in 2023 and beyond. Autodesk is an outstanding stock to balance out high-fliers in your portfolio, and investors should take advantage of its low stock price today.

10 stocks we like better than Autodesk

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Autodesk wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Keithen Drury has positions in Autodesk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Autodesk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.