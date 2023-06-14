My Apple Stock Price Prediction for 2030

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), believe it or not, isn’t mentioning artificial intelligence in the headlines of its latest press releases. This might confuse and frustrate some AAPL stock investors.

Yet, it could be a smart move for Apple to avoid chasing trends. Instead, Apple is pioneering its own trends, and this should benefit Apple’s stakeholders over the coming years.

Remember, Apple didn’t become a tech giant by imitating and following other companies. Instead, visionaries like Steve Jobs and Tim Cook led teams of top product developers and the company forged its own path to greatness.

So, prepare for Apple to continue advancing next-gen tech gear and services – and get ready for Apple to deliver outstanding multi-year returns to its shareholders.

AAPL Apple $183.23

AAPL Stock Breaks Out of Its Range

Predicting the trajectory of AAPL stock all the way to 2030 isn’t easy. The stock did recently break out of its long-standing $130-to-$170 range, though. This suggests that the next move, and the overall long-term trend, will be to the upside.

Apple’s market capitalization will, I expect, continue to grow through the end of the decade. That’s because Apple provides upgrades to familiar products but also frequently introduces new, innovative offerings.

Regarding Apple’s most familiar product, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives expects the upcoming iPhone 15 launch to be a major growth driver for the company. I fully concur with Ives’s assertion that Apple is in a “massive position of strength” because of this upcoming product launch.

Apple is also taking risks with new products, including the Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality (MR) headset. According to Cook, the Apple Vision Pro involves “a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations.”

Apple Isn’t Obsessed With AI, and That’s Good

Ives issued an “outperform” rating on AAPL stock and raised his price target on the shares from $205 to $220. I agree with that outlook, but today I’m trying to imagine how high the stock could go through the year 2030.

Again, Apple’s willingness to upgrade popular products while also introducing new ones should bolster Apple’s market cap. What also impresses me, though, is Apple’s refusal to chase short-term trends.

Surely it’s not mere happenstance that you won’t see AI or machine learning mentioned in Apple’s recent press releases. Clearly, Apple’s management isn’t succumbing to the temptation to mention AI just to boost the AAPL stock price.

One commentator actually expressed frustration that Apple’s management didn’t specifically mention “generative AI” in its recent keynote address. Personally, I feel it’s commendable that Apple isn’t a trend-chaser.

After all, Apple didn’t grow into a dominant technology product provider by doing what commentators wanted.

So, Here’s My AAPL Stock Price Prediction for 2030

Apple is doing the right thing by ignoring frustrated critics and following its own path. That’s how great companies like Apple move forward and offer continuing value to their shareholders.

I expect Apple to deliver outstanding value through the end of the decade, regardless of what the skeptics might say.

Thus, my price prediction for AAPL stock through 2030 is $360. That’s double the current share price, and it’s entirely possible since Apple will, I believe, create trends instead of chase them.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

More From InvestorPlace

The post My Apple Stock Price Prediction for 2030 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.