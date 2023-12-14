My 6 Highest-Yielding Stocks of 2023

In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall discusses six of the highest-yielding dividend stocks he owns, and their prospects going forward. Stocks discussed include Cato (NYSE: CATO), EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Dec. 7, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance right now?

Before you buy stock in Walgreens Boots Alliance, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Walgreens Boots Alliance wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 11, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Cato, EPR Properties, Enterprise Products Partners, NextEra Energy Partners, Truist Financial, and Walgreens Boots Alliance. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Truist Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Cato, EPR Properties, and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.