My 5 Top Stocks to Buy in April

Investing in stocks ranks as one of the best ways to make money over the long term. That's obvious when you look at the past. And while history doesn't repeat itself, the factors that caused stocks to perform well over the last century will likely prevail over the next 100 years as well.

But which stocks are the best picks to enable you to make money? Like most investors, I have my own opinion on how to answer that question. Here are my top five stocks to buy in April.

1. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stands out as one of the most impressive companies in the world, in my view. It has transformed retail and created a huge cloud-hosting market. I like the stock right now for two primary reasons.

First, I think Amazon Web Services (AWS) still has tremendous growth prospects. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy predicts that AWS's market could expand exponentially over the next 10 to 15 years as organizations shift IT spending from on-premises to the cloud. I'm confident that Jassy is right and that AWS will among the biggest winners from this trend.

Second, Amazon is taking key steps to reduce its costs. The company could be much more profitable if it continues to work to maximize margins. My take is that Amazon's earnings will grow significantly over the next several years.

2. Brookfield Renewable

Few businesses have as clear of a pathway to growth as Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC). The demand for renewable energy will almost certainly increase as governments and corporations across the world scramble to reduce carbon emissions.

Brookfield Renewable is in a great position to help address the higher demand for renewable energy. The company's development pipeline includes 110 gigawatts of capacity, more than four times its current capacity of around 25 gigawatts.

I also like Brookfield Renewable's dividend yield of over 4.4%. Of the 12 high-yield dividend stocks in my portfolio, I view Brookfield Renewable as the best of the bunch.

3. Devon Energy

Speaking of great dividends, Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) currently offers a dividend yield of nearly 9.6%. But should you be worried about the oil producer's two dividend cuts in recent months? I don't think so.

Devon's dividend has two components -- fixed and variable. The variable portion is based on excess free cash flow. As you might expect for an oil company, excess free cash flow fluctuated with oil prices.

The good news for Devon's dividend (and share price) is that oil prices are likely to rise with Saudi Arabia announcing that it's reducing oil production. I expect that Devon will deliver tremendous total returns at least over the next few years.

4. The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) ranks as the biggest winner of these five stocks so far in 2023. Shares of the advertising technology leader have soared nearly 36% year to date. Is it too late to buy this high-flying stock? Nope.

Ad-supported connected TV (CTV) still has tremendous growth ahead. The Trade Desk's platform is ideally suited for helping advertisers buy CTV ads that provide the biggest bang for the buck. Also, only around 10% of the company's advertising spend currently comes from international markets. The Trade Desk has a major opportunity outside of the U.S.

The biggest concern for this stock is that its valuation is at a nose-bleed level. However, I think the premium price tag is worth it based on The Trade Desk's future prospects.

5. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

There's no healthcare stock that I like more right now than Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). The big biotech continues to deliver solid revenue and earnings growth thanks to its cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs. Those therapies currently have no competition in treating the underlying cause of CF. The nearest rival is at best years away from even having a chance at winning regulatory approvals.

Vertex is now one step closer to bringing a new blockbuster to market. The company and its partner, CRISPR Therapeutics, recently completed their submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval of exa-cel in treating rare blood disorders sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics also await European Union approvals in both indications.

Two other pipeline programs could be launched by the end of 2024. Vertex expects to complete late-stage testing for non-opioid pain drug VX-548 by early next year. The company is also evaluating a triple-drug combo in treating CF in late-stage testing. Both products have the potential to generate annual sales of more than $2 billion.

Find out why Vertex Pharmaceuticals is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Amazon.com, Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Devon Energy, Trade Desk, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Brookfield Renewable, CRISPR Therapeutics, Trade Desk, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.