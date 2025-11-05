My 5 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy Now in November

Key Points

We are in the homestretch of 2025 -- November marks the midpoint of the fourth quarter, which means it's nearly time to start considering the portfolio steps you want to take to prepare for the end of the year.

But first, don't leave money on the table. November is historically a profitable month in the stock market. Since 1950, November provides the best return of any other month in the S&P 500, with an average gain of 1.82%.

Of course, you want to do better than 1.82% in your personal portfolio. And you can, by choosing some high-flying stocks that are set up for plenty of success. The stocks on my buy list today are all in the technology sector, as tech stocks have been ruling the market for most of the year -- and I'm expecting that to continue well into 2026.

Here are my five stocks to buy for November.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is my MVP of the stock market in 2025. While it hasn't had the highest returns, Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the most important piece of hardware that's helping to drive the entire AI-fueled market higher. Nvidia also made the most noise this year, being the first to achieve a $4 trillion market capitalization in July, then hitting $5 trillion just 112 days later.

And Nvidia just keeps getting better -- the company announced it's working with the U.S. Department of Energy and other companies to build out AI infrastructure, including building out the AI Factory Research Center to help develop AI gigafactories to power AI applications.

"We are at the dawn of the AI industrial revolution that will define the future of every industry and nation," CEO Jensen Huang said. And Nvidia stock is perfectly placed to benefit.

Alphabet

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) third-quarter earnings on Oct. 29 show that the company is in a great position to move forward. Despite threats that generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT could cut into Google's search's global dominance, Alphabet's search revenues are increasing, rising 14.5% from a year ago. That helped Alphabet record its first-ever quarter of $100 billion in revenues.

Alphabet maintained its position because it rolled out products like AI Overviews that appear at the top of its search queries, and Google AI mode, which is now available in 40 languages and has 75 million daily average users.

ASML

Based in the Netherlands, ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) doesn't make semiconductors, but it makes equipment that are critical in their fabrication. ASML is the only company in the world that uses extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology that allows for the creation of smaller components and circuits on chips.

Other companies' machines use deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography, which refract light with lenses. ASML's EUV technology reflects light using mirrors, allowing it to do more detailed work.

Why is this important? The smaller the circuits and components are on a semiconductor, the more they can hold, which means they are more powerful. And power and speed is the name of the game these days in chip stocks as AI growth is expected to continue for several more years.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

ASML's growth story feeds directly into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). TSMC, as it's called, is the world's leading foundry for semiconductors, counting Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Apple, and more as its customers.

TSMC is one of only a handful of companies that are capable of making 3 nanometer (nm) chips, and is working toward mass-producing 2nm chips soon. The company produced nearly 12,000 products in 2024 for hundreds of customers, using nearly 300 different processes.

TSMC is also expanding its operations, having announced $165 billion in capital expenditures to build five foundries in Arizona, which will mitigate the threat of tariffs imposed by Washington.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is growing fast -- perhaps too fast, if you believe some of its critics. The company has a sky-high valuation that is frankly unsustainable. But it's not the first company that had price-to-earnings ratios that were eye-watering. (Remember Amazon's P/E of more than 1,000 in 2013?)

Palantir has an incredible AI-powered platform that helps intelligence agencies and the military predict and make real-time decisions. It's since expanded to include other government agencies and commercial companies.

In the third quarter, Palantir's U.S. commercial revenue grew 121% from a year ago to $397 million, and its U.S. government revenue grew by 52% from a year ago to $486 million. On top of that, Palantir announced it closed 204 deals in the third quarter alone valued at more than $1 million -- and 53 of those were valued at more than $10 million each.

Nvidia announced last week that it's partnering with Palantir to build an integrated technology stack for operational AI that combines Palantir's decision-intelligence platform with Nvidia's accelerated computing, route optimization libraries, and open models.

As long as Palantir keeps the deals and partnerships coming, the profits will continue to roll in.

Patrick Sanders has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

