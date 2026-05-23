My 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Consumer staples companies tend to generate resilient cash flows because their products and services remain in demand across all economic environments.

The strength of Dividend Kings and long-term growers comes from structural advantages.

Dividend investing works best when you prioritize long-term dividend growth, rather than chasing the highest current yield.

10 stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble ›

If you are looking for reliable dividend growth in consumer staples, your search should rarely be about headline yield. Your search should focus on the kind of steady, compounding cash flow that can endure across entire economic cycles. Five names stand out right now, and they cover the full range of how a consumer goods dividend can compound over decades. Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) approved its 64th consecutive annual dividend increase in February, lifting the annual payout to $2.12 per share from $2.04. The reason this dividend has held up for more than six decades is structural. Coca-Cola sells syrup concentrate to a global network of independent bottlers, which produces high gross margins, low capital intensity, and pricing power even when consumer demand softens.

The 2025 to 2026 stretch has also been one of the better periods for revenue per case, as international pricing has held up, and the company has continued to invest in away-from-home channels.

The honest risk with Coca-Cola is that its volume growth in developed markets is modest, and weight-loss drugs are starting to influence beverage consumption at the margin. Neither factor has really shown up in the numbers, but both deserve to be monitored.

2. Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) declared its 69th consecutive annual dividend increase in April. The payout is supported by a portfolio of category-leading brands across laundry, personal care, beauty, baby, and grooming, and by some of the most predictable free cash flow in the consumer staples universe. P&G's dividend has been paid for more than 130 years, which is genuinely unusual.

The dividend appeal is its consistency. P&G generates enough free cash flow to cover the dividend, fund buybacks, and reinvest in product development, all in the same year, every year.

3. Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) raised its quarterly dividend in March, continuing one of the longer payout-growth streaks in consumer staples. The reason this stock works for dividend-focused investors is that toothpaste and oral care are among the most recession-resistant consumer goods, and Colgate's emerging-market exposure provides volume growth that mature U.S. competitors do not.

4. McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) currently yields about 2.7%, with a long history of annual dividend increases and a payout supported by a franchise model that generates substantial royalty-based cash flow. The reason the dividend is so reliable is the structure. McDonald's collects rent and royalties from franchisees rather than running most stores itself, which makes the income stream look more like a real estate and royalty business than a restaurant business.

The risk worth naming is value perception. McDonald's has been in a multi-quarter rebuild of its value menu, and traffic among lower-income U.S. consumers has been pressured. The payout itself is well covered, but earnings growth depends on how the value rebuild progresses.

5. Walmart

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) extended its dividend-growth streak to 53 years in February, with the quarterly payout rising to $0.248 per share. The yield is modest, but the dividend growth profile and the underlying business are what make this work. Walmart's advertising business is generating roughly $6.4 billion in revenue, and the membership program (Walmart Plus) is scaling. Adjusted operating income grew 10.8% in the fourth quarter, while revenue grew 5.6%, indicating real operating leverage.

How to think about the mix

These five names aren't the highest-yielding consumer goods stocks, and that's my point. What each ticker offers instead is consistency. Each one has strong payout coverage, a long history of dividend growth, and the kind of stability that lets income investors actually plan around the cash flow for decades. A common trap in dividend investing is getting distracted by headline yield. A 6% yield can look attractive until the payout gets cut. Meanwhile, a steady 2% yield from a long-established Dividend King that grows its dividend 6% to 8% a year can quietly compound into a far larger income stream over time. A Dividend King is a company that's grown its dividend payment for at least 50 consecutive years. That's the profile these companies tend to fit. Each represents a different angle on the same core idea: durable cash generation, dominant market positions, and a long record of raising dividends across multiple cycles. Put together thoughtfully and held with patience, they're less about chasing today's income and more about building a dividend stream that grows steadily year after year.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.