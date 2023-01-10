My 4 Worst-Performing Stocks and What I Think Now

Most investors have some losing stocks in their portfolios, thanks to the rising-rate environment, loss of appetite for investor speculation, and overall economic fears. With that in mind, I decided to take a refreshed look at my four biggest losers to see whether I should hold on or sell and be done with them.

*Stock prices used were as of Jan. 9, 2023. This video was published on Jan. 9, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Latch

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Latch wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in 23andMe, Fastly, Latch, and Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fastly, Latch, and Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.