My 3-Step Plan for 20% Upside, 9% Dividends, in 2020

By Brett Owens

WeaEURtmre just three weeks into 2020 and itaEURtms already a dividend wasteland!

Happy New Year! Enjoy Your 1.7% Dividend


Drop $500K into the typical (miserly) S&P 500 stock today and you get a pathetic $713 a month in dividend payouts. ThataEURtms no retirement; it might cover the cost of your commute and coffee on the way to your job as a Walmart (WMT) greeteraEUR"so long as you avoid going to Starbucks (SBUX)!

Treasuries? Forget it. At a 1.8% yield, weaEURtmre not retiring on them, either.

No wonder I hear from so many investors wary of putting their cash in a market yielding less than inflation. Meantime, with stocks trading at a bubbly 25.5-times earnings, youaEURtmre putting yourself in the tracks of a price correction that would quickly devour your tiny income stream:

The S&P 500 Ate Its DividendaEUR"Nearly 10 TimesaEUR"in Late 2018


This problem is why I launched my Contrarian Income Report high-yield investing service in August 2015. Buy CIRaEURtms average portfolio pick now and youaEURtmll get a hefty 7.2% dividend stream. ThataEURtms right around the marketaEURtms long-term annualized return, and youaEURtmre getting it in dividends alone.

Add in the price appreciation weaEURtmve seen since launch, and CIR subscribers are pulling in a steady 11.9% annualized total return!

A 20%+ Return Every Year aEUR

