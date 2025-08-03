My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points Opendoor’s sales will rise as interest rates decline.

Altria’s dividend will attract more income-oriented investors.

MercadoLibre still dominates Latin America’s booming e-commerce and fintech markets.

As the market hovers near its all-time highs, investors might be wary of buying more stocks. The S&P 500 looks historically expensive at 30 times earnings, unpredictable tariffs are disrupting entire sectors, and geopolitical conflicts continue to rattle the global economy.

But if you can tune out that near-term noise, you can still find plenty of good value, dividend, and growth stocks which deserve to be bought.

Let's take a look at three resilient stocks from those three categories: Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN), Altria (NYSE: MO), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).

The deep value play: Opendoor

Opendoor is the largest instant buyer (iBuyer) of homes in America. It uses its artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to make instant cash offers for homes, fixes them up, and re-lists them on its own marketplace. Its business boomed when interest rates were low and the housing market was hot, but it struggled over the past two years as higher rates chilled the market.

That's why Opendoor's stock now trades more than 90% below its all-time high. But with an enterprise value of $2.7 billion, it still looks dirt cheap at 0.6 times this year's sales. If interest rates decline and the housing market warms up again, it could fetch a much higher valuation.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect Opendoor's revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% as its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turn positive by the final year. That growth should be driven by upgrades to its AI pricing algorithms, partnerships with more home builders and real estate platforms, and expansion of Opendoor Exclusives, which earns commissions by directly matching buyers to sellers through its AI engine instead of buying and repairing those properties on its own. So if you're looking for a potential multibagger play on the real estate market's gradual recovery, Opendoor checks the right boxes.

The dividend play: Altria

Altria is the largest tobacco company in America. It generates most of its revenue from its flagship Marlboro cigarettes, but it also sells other brands of cigarettes, cigars, snus (a Swedish tobacco product), nicotine pouches, and e-cigarettes. Its cigarette shipments are slipping as adult smoking rates decline in the U.S., but the company has been raising prices, cutting costs, and buying back its shares to offset that pressure. It's also aggressively ramping up sales of nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes, which are growing at a faster rate than its smokable products.

Altria is a solid stock to accumulate right now for two reasons. First, its hefty forward dividend yield of 6.9% -- which is comfortably supported by a low payout ratio of 68% -- will draw in more income-oriented investors as interest rates decline. Second, its profits are still rising even as its cigarette shipments consistently shrink. Analysts expect its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to grow 5% in 2025 and 3% in 2026, and its stock still looks like a bargain at about 11 times its forward earnings.

The bears might argue that Altria will eventually run out of room to raise its cigarette prices and cut costs, but its rising sales of non-cigarette products should cushion that blow and drive its long-term earnings growth. Its acquisition of the leading e-cigarette maker Njoy in 2023 should accelerate that evolution.

The growth play: MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is the top e-commerce company in Latin America. It operates its online marketplace in 19 Latin American countries, but most of its customers are in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. It also operates Mercado Pago, one of the region's largest digital payment platforms, and it's expanding that ecosystem with more digital wallet, credit, and crypto trading tools. It served 100 million annual unique active buyers and 60 million fintech monthly active users (MAUs) at the end of 2024.

MercadoLibre's dominance of the e-commerce and fintech markets gives it plenty of room to grow. From 2024 to 2030, Grand View Research expects the Latin American e-commerce market to expand at a CAGR of 16.7%. The region's fintech market could expand at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2025 to 2033, according to IMARC Group.

MercadoLibre's early-mover's advantage and scale, which it leveraged to build a massive logistics network across the region, will give it a wide moat against its potential competitors in both markets. From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect the company's revenue and EPS to grow at a CAGR of 26% and 35%, respectively. MercadoLibre's stock might not seem like a bargain at 35 times next year's earnings, but it could have a lot more upside potential than its more mature e-commerce peers.

Leo Sun has positions in Altria Group and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.