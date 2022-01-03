My 3 Favorite ETFs to Own in 2022

Today's video focuses on three ETFs that investors should keep their eyes on this year. Two out of the three ETFs focus on emerging markets and technologies. One is a semiconductor ETF, and the other focuses on the metaverse. Here are some highlights from the video.

It is a challenging task to beat the market consistently, and for that reason, the first ETF focuses on the overall market, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY)

Semiconductors are needed in nearly every evolving technology, such as gaming, data centers, artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomous driving, smart devices, and much more. VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) tracks the 25 largest U.S.-listed semiconductor companies.

The metaverse might be far in the future, but the digitalization of the world is happening now. E-commerce, fintech, gaming, and 3D software tools are all prime examples of digitalization. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEMKT: META) focuses on technologies building the metaverse. Its top 10 holdings represent over 50% of its portfolio weight, with companies in various markets.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closed prices of Dec. 31, 2021. The video was published on Jan. 2, 2022.



