My 3 Favorite Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

All three of these stocks have already benefited from the AI boom.

Still, they may only be getting started.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

By now, it's clear that artificial intelligence (AI) isn't just a fad. The technology is infiltrating every industry and sector, and changing several aspects of people's day-to-day lives. The companies leading this revolution, along with their shareholders, could be handsomely rewarded down the line. With that said, here are three AI stocks that I think are among the most attractive to buy right now: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

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1. Nvidia

Nvidia is at the very center of the AI revolution. The company's GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) are the most important hardware for AI training, and it has kept a large lead in this niche by making GPUs whose raw performance beats that of competitors, not to mention Nvidia's CUDA ecosystem, which provides a wide moat from switching costs. Some investors think Nvidia may not maintain its momentum for much longer, but the fact that AI infrastructure spending continues to grow at a good clip suggests otherwise.

The hyperscalers are pouring small fortunes on capex and planning to spend even more, as is the case with Alphabet. Beyond major cloud providers, companies in other industries, including Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- an electric vehicle maker -- and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), a pharmaceutical leader, are also ordering Nvidia's GPUs. Sustained demand for its products could make Nvidia one of the biggest winners in the long run, as the AI industry continues to expand.

2. Alphabet

Alphabet's business -- from advertising to cloud computing -- is improving thanks to AI. For instance, the company is increasing search volume through AI modes and AI overviews, helping boost ad demand. Meanwhile, Google Cloud offers AI services that allow businesses to build, customize, and deploy AI applications and agents. Google Cloud's year-over-year revenue growth has been accelerating -- 48% in the fourth quarter of 2025, 63% in Q1 2026, and 82% in Q2.

It's hard to argue with these results, and given that Alphabet is doubling down and planning to spend even more to capitalize on the technology, it should remain one of the leaders in the medium term. Some investors see Alphabet's spending as a bearish sign, especially since it recorded a negative free cash flow in the second quarter. But Alphabet's $514 billion cloud backlog as of the second quarter tells a different story, as it suggests it may keep growing its cloud sales at a good clip over the next few quarters, at least. Investors should stick with Alphabet to cash in on AI.

3. Amazon

Amazon is another leading cloud provider that offers a range of AI services. The company has also benefited from this, as Amazon Web Services' sales growth has accelerated in recent quarters. Beyond that, there is an attractive opportunity for Amazon to improve various aspects of its business through AI. Consider how the company could boost its e-commerce operations through initiatives such as better, more personalized recommendations, AI-assisted seller tools for faster, more accurate product descriptions, improved search capabilities, and more.

By itself, any one of these initiatives probably won't move the needle much. Together, they could grow engagement and gross merchandise volume on the company's platform, leading to higher revenue and margins. And beyond AI, Amazon has a large, diversified business and dominates nearly every industry it operates in. The stock has a massive growth runway ahead, making it a top pick for long-term investors.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Bristol Myers Squibb, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.