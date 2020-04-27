My 2-Step Plan for Safe, Crisis-Proof 7% Payouts

By Michael Foster

If you have cash to deploy in this market, youaEURtmre in luck: dividend yields on some top-name stocks are scraping historic highs. And these same stocks are often so oversold theyaEURtmre primed for big upside, too.

The obvious question follows: how do you find these income-and-growth plays? LetaEURtms dive into a two-step aEURoescreenaEUR that does just that. It starts with the lifeblood of share prices (and dividends): corporate earnings.

Unfortunately, growing profits are getting rarer these days. Look at this chart from FactSet, showing projected earnings for the just-completed first quarter, as more S&P 500 firms report:

Earnings Drop, But Look to the Left



So far, it appears that most companies will see earnings declines in the first quarter of 2020, but when we take the market apart sector by sector, we see that there are a few sectors, like consumer staples, utilities and health care, showing rising earningsaEUR"and in the case of utilities and telecoms, significant earnings gains.

You can see a similar pattern with sales, which makes sense as people keep paying their utility and cellphone bills, while healthcare providersaEURtm services remain in high demand during the pandemic:

Crisis Hits SalesaEUR"But Not Everywhere



Finding Pockets of Value

Of course, itaEURtms one thing to say that earnings are rising in a particular sector, but that doesnaEURtmt give us much of a bargain if shares of these companies are rising at the same paceaEUR"or fasteraEUR"than profits. So, are shares of utilities, communication services and healthcare firms being fairly valued for their resilience?

LetaEURtms take a look, using the benchmark Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC), in blue below, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), in orange, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), in red, over the last 12 months:

The Blue Line Is Way Too Low



As you can see, our communication-services ETF, XLC, is the only one thataEURtms down from a year ago, as of this writing, and is trailing the S&P 500 in that time, too. ThataEURtms an obvious undervaluation for a sector thataEURtms primed to lead the way in sales and profits in Q1aEUR"and a crystal-clear indicator that itaEURtms not too late to buy some of these companies now.

So what do we mean, exactly, when we refer to communication services?

The top components of this sector (a relatively new one, by the way, which S&P only defined a couple years ago) are the kinds of companies that are benefiting from the shutdown, like Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), T-Mobile (TMUS), Electronic Arts (EA) and Netflix (NFLX). These are the companies that Americans and much of the world are more dependent on than ever. And yet this sector is underperforming the market!

You can bet that the market will rectify this situation, and likely sooner rather than later, which makes now a good time to move in.

The Income Angle

The companies I just mentioned arenaEURtmt especially well known for their dividends, but other firms in this sector are. AT&T (T), for instance, is well known for decades of dividend growth and generous payouts; the telco now yields 7%, making it one of the highest-yielding stocks in the S&P 500. This is also one of the biggest yields in the companyaEURtms historyaEUR"the highest coming when it was yielding over 7.6% back on March 23.

Historically High Income Up For Grabs



Of course, AT&TaEURtms massive payout will come down as its stock price recovers, but you can pick up this company and other high-yielding stocks in this sector, like Verizon (VZ)aEUR"current yield 4.3%aEUR"and lock in big upfront payouts that will grow as these companies raise their dividends.

