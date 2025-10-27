My 2 Favorite Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Warren Buffett likes to buy good companies when they are attractively priced and then hold onto his investments for the long term.

One of the longest-held positions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is Coca-Cola, and it looks attractively priced today.

Pool Corp, a newer Berkshire holding, has a business that's built for long-term growth.

Warren Buffett is going to be in the news through the end of the year because he is preparing to retire from his role as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). But he has long been one of the most famous and successful investors in Wall Street history, and he achieved that success in part by focusing on the "simple" approach of buying good companies when they are attractively priced and then holding for the long term. Among the stocks in his portfolio, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) stand out as attractive buying opportunities right now. Here's why I like them.

Coca-Cola is fairly priced and performing well

Buffett bought his first stake in Coca-Cola decades ago, and it has been one of his most successful long-term investments, as he has benefited from the company's growth over time. The growth here is best summarized with the dividend, which the beverage giant has increased annually for more than six decades. That makes Coca-Cola a member of the highly elite group of companies known as Dividend Kings.

In order for a company to be able to hike its dividends year in and year out for 60-plus years, it has to have a strong business model and execute on that model well in both good times and bad. To sum it up quickly, Coca-Cola is an industry-leading consumer staples maker. It owns iconic brands that it supports with a global distribution system, top-notch marketing, and innovation that can go toe to toe with any competitor.

Shares of companies like Coca-Cola don't go on sale very often. But right now, from a valuation perspective, Coca-Cola looks fairly priced, or maybe even a little cheap. The stock's price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, and price-to-book value ratios are all close to or a little below their five-year averages. And the business itself is performing fairly well, with third-quarter organic sales growth of 6% coming in well above its closest rival's 1.3% figure.

If you are in the market for a reliable dividend stock, Coca-Cola and its roughly 2.9% dividend yield should probably be on your short list today.

Pool Corp is a recent Berkshire pick that's still deeply out of favor

Pool Corp hasn't been in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for long. So if you decide to buy it now, you'll be doing so when it's in roughly the same shape as it was when Buffett bought it.

Among the most important points to understand about it as an investment is the fact that the pool supply retailer's stock is down nearly 50% from the high-water mark hit in late 2021.

That, however, makes sense. During the early stages of the pandemic, when so many of us were stuck at home, many more people than usual chose to build pools in their backyards. Wall Street, as it so often does, extrapolated that one-time demand spike way too far into the future. When demand for new pools reverted to the mean, the stock collapsed. But there's an inherent growth bias to Pool Corp's business, which is likely why Buffett and his team bought the stock.

Roughly two-thirds of the revenue that shows up atop this company's income statement comes from pool maintenance supplies. The customer base for such supplies increases with every new pool that gets built. And maintenance spending isn't optional. If you don't maintain a pool, it turns into an icky green swamp. So, the pandemic may have pulled some demand forward for new pools, but it still expanded the long-term growth opportunity for Pool Corp.

On top of that, Pool Corp is a retailer and does normal retailer things, like opening new locations. In the first nine months of 2025, it added a net of six new locations. To be fair, that's not a huge number, but it further adds to the company's long-term opportunity.

Make sure your stock buys suit your investing approach

You should never buy a stock just because someone else does. You want to make sure you believe in the company's story and that the investment fits in with your personal approach to investing. In this case, Coca-Cola is most appropriate for dividend investors, while Pool Corp will probably be more appropriate for those with a growth bias.

