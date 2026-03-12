My 2 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

There are certain qualities to look for in a good dividend stock.

Coca-Cola, the beverage company, is one of the most consistent dividend stocks you can buy.

Sonoco Products has a dividend yield near 4% and is an excellent value.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

When seeking good dividend stocks, there are a few things to look for beyond the yield alone.

In addition to yield, it is important to look for consistency, meaning the company is dedicated to raising the dividend every year without overextending or forgoing other investments.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Further, good dividend stocks should have solid capital appreciation potential so they generate a robust return along with dividend income. That return can then be reinvested into the stock, if so desired, to generate an even higher return.

There are two stocks on my radar right now that meet these qualifications.

1. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), the well-known beverage brand, is also an elite dividend stock. It is one of only 57 Dividend Kings, which are stocks that have annually raised their dividend for more than 50 years in a row.

Coca-Cola has been a Dividend King for more than a decade, with 64 straight years of dividend increases, including this year. There are only eight stocks that have longer streaks.

Coca-Cola recently boosted its dividend to $0.53 per share, up from $0.51 in the fourth quarter. It pays out an above-average yield of 2.75%, which is more than twice the average yield on the S&P 500.

The streak probably won't stop anytime soon as Coca-Cola has a sturdy growth outlook. In 2026, the company expects to grow revenue by 4% to 5% and boost earnings by 7% to 8%. Further, its adjusted free cash flow is projected to reach $12.2 billion, up from $11.4 billion in 2025. That's a key metric for dividend investors because it shows how much cash flow the company generates after all expenses and investments are accounted for.

Also, Wall Street is bullish on Coca-Cola stock, as 80% of analysts rate it as a buy. It has a median price target of $86 per share, which suggests 10% upside. As a consumer staple and a high dividend payer, it should be an excellent relative performer should the market go south.

2. Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) is one of the world's largest sustainable packaging companies, specializing in paper and metal packages and containers for both consumer and industrial uses. It also runs one of the world's largest recycling systems, making its products from recycled materials.

The company has been growing rapidly, boosting net sales by 30% in the latest quarter. It also reduced its debt by $2.7 billion in fiscal 2025. For fiscal 2026, it expects to increase sales and cash flow from operations, which should help it maintain its dividend.

Sonoco Products has an excellent dividend with a high yield of 3.97%. The company also has a very comfortable payout ratio of 37%, so it is not extending to fund its dividend. Plus, it has increased its dividend for 43 straight years.

Like Coca-Cola, Wall Street is bullish on Sonoco Products, with 50% of analysts rating it a buy. It has a median price target of $86 per share, which means it is expected to generate a 21% return in the next 12 months.

The stock is already up 22% YTD, but with a P/E of just 9, it has plenty of room to run.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.