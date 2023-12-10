My 2 Best -- and 2 Worst -- Stock Buys of 2023

2023 has been a great year for stock buyers. But not every stock has gone up. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall takes a closer look at four stocks he bought in 2023: two that have gone up -- a lot -- since he bought them, and two that, well, didn't go up.

In addition to a look at their short-term results, he breaks down why he owns them and his expectations going forward. Stocks discussed: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), and Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF).

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Dec. 4, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 9, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Confluent, CrowdStrike, Live Oak Bancshares, and Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Confluent, CrowdStrike, Live Oak Bancshares, and Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.