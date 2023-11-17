My 16 Best Stocks to Buy Now

Fool.com contributor Parkev Tatevosian highlights and reviews his top-rated stocks, providing an update on the list he has maintained throughout the year.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 15, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 17, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Visa

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Visa wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 15, 2023

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in 3M, Mastercard, PayPal, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booking Holdings, DocuSign, Etsy, Fiverr International, Home Depot, Mastercard, PayPal, Six Flags Entertainment, StoneCo, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends 3M, Deere, and eBay and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $60 calls on DocuSign, long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard, short December 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal, short January 2024 $45 calls on eBay, and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.