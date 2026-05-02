My 15 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy Right Now in May (2026)

Stock markets rallied in the U.S. following the ceasefire at the end of March.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 30, 2026. The video was published on May 2, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in Microsoft right now?

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Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Amazon, Lululemon Athletica Inc., Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Pinterest, The Trade Desk, Uber Technologies, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Amazon, Broadcom, Lululemon Athletica Inc., Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Netflix, Pinterest, Qualcomm, The Trade Desk, Uber Technologies, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's, long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe, short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe, and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.