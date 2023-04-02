My 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now in April

Companies that are growing customers, revenue, and profits tend to increase in valuation over time. Of course, investing in growth stocks is not a sure thing (nothing is when investing), but it can deliver excellent returns in the long run.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 30, 2023. The video was published on April 1, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Airbnb, Alphabet, PayPal, Visa, and Walt Disney and has the following options: long January 2024 $105 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Airbnb, Alphabet, Fiverr International, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, PayPal, Salesforce, Visa, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe, short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney, and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.