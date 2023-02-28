My 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy in March

I have deeply analyzed the stocks on my radar to create a list of the 10 best growth stocks to buy in March. Investors are not going to want to miss out on this excellent list of growth stocks.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 25, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 27, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Airbnb, Alphabet, DocuSign, Mastercard, PayPal, Visa, and Walt Disney and has the following options: long January 2024 $105 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Airbnb, Alphabet, DocuSign, Mastercard, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, PayPal, Visa, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe, long January 2024 $60 calls on DocuSign, long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard, short April 2023 $70 puts on PayPal, short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney, short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe, and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.