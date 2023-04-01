My 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in April

I have carefully evaluated the dividend stocks in my coverage universe to select the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in April 2023. This video is the result of my research.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 30, 2023. The video was published on April 1, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Apple, Mastercard, Starbucks, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Home Depot, Mastercard, Microsoft, Starbucks, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and eBay and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short April 2023 $100 calls on Starbucks, short April 2023 $52.50 calls on eBay, short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.