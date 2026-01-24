My 1 Favorite Income Stock to Buy Right Now in the Energy Sector

Key Points

MLPs can be good for dividends because they generate steady cash flow from long-term contracts and pass a majority of profits directly to investors through regular distributions.

Energy Transfer is an MLP and pipeline operator with a 7.5% dividend yield.

The company has secured contracts with hyperscalers that are looking to secure fuel for their growing data centers.

If your goal is to generate income from your investment portfolio, Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a top stock to consider. With a 7.5% dividend yield, the gas pipeline operator provides income and has upside potential amid strong demand from hyperscalers for natural gas needed to fuel on-site generators that help provide consistent power to their data centers.

With positive momentum heading into 2026, here's why Energy Transfer is my favorite dividend stock in the energy sector today.

How Energy Transfer fuels artificial intelligence

The build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is underway, and it directly benefits Energy Transfer as it integrates its natural gas network directly with major hyperscalers.

Midway through last year, Energy Transfer scored multiple agreements with Oracle to supply natural gas to three of the hyperscaler's data centers, two of which are located in Texas. As part of the deal, the company would deliver about 900,000 one thousand cubic feet (Mcf) per day through a lateral pipeline connecting to its Hugh Brinson and North Texas pipelines.

It also entered into a 20-year binding agreement with Entergy Louisiana, and will provide 250,000 metric million British thermal units (MMBtu) per day of firm transportation service starting in December 2028. The capacity will supply fuel for Entergy's power generation facilities in North Louisiana, supporting Meta Platforms' new data center in Richland Parish.

Beyond this, Energy Transfer has contracted over 6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day of new pipeline capacity with demand-pull customers (utilities and data centers) in the last year alone. These contracts have a weighted average life of 18 years and are projected to generate more than $25 billion in future revenue from long-term firm transportation fees, helping secure predictable cash flow and drive earnings growth over the next decade.

Here's something to consider regarding Energy Transfer

One area to keep an eye on is the rising competition for Permian natural gas liquids (NGL). Rivals like Targa Resources and Enterprise Products Partners are creating new capacity, and NGL fees are becoming "more and more tight and more competitive," according to CEO Marshall McCrea.

The company sees this as an opportunity to convert one of its three existing NGL pipelines to natural gas service. Repurposing this existing pipeline can help feed surging AI data center demand for natural gas, which management projects could potentially generate about twice the revenue. On top of that, converting an existing NGL pipeline rather than building a new one could help it avoid a large capital expenditure of between $800 million and $1 billion.

A solid income stock

Investors need to understand that Energy Transfer is a master limited partnership (MLP), which can come with special tax requirements when it's time to file. That said, the company is well-positioned for the growing demand for natural gas and has already secured major deals with hyperscalers that provide visibility into future growth.

With these positive tailwinds and a 7.5% dividend yield, Energy Transfer looks like a solid dividend stock to scoop up today.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 24, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.