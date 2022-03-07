MXL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.95, changing hands as low as $53.16 per share. MaxLinear Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MXL's low point in its 52 week range is $30.47 per share, with $77.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.69.

