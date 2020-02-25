MXIM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.42, changing hands as low as $57.59 per share. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MXIM's low point in its 52 week range is $51.26 per share, with $65.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.96. The MXIM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

